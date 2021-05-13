Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.98 ($58.80).

ETR SHL opened at €45.87 ($53.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

