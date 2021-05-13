Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.57

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.57 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 107.35 ($1.40). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 108.15 ($1.41), with a volume of 69,247 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.48 million and a PE ratio of 34.94.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.61 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.