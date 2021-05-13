Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

