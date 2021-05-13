KeyCorp Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.