Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.06.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$29.73 on Wednesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

