Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.41.

KEY remained flat at $C$29.73 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 722,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

