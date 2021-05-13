Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $77,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $426,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

