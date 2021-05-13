Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $296.65

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.65 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 366.80 ($4.79). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 364.20 ($4.76), with a volume of 4,171,657 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 296.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

