Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Shares of Kirin stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,255. Kirin has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.50.

KNBWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

