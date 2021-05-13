Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

KRG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 281.86, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

