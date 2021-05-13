KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $286.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

