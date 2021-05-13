KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of KNOP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 177,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $614.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOP. Barclays lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

