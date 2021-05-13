Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,275. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

