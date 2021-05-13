Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.44 and a beta of 1.70.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

