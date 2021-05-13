Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,238 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

