Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.20% of HealthStream worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

