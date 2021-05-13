Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $674,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,664.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

