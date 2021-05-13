Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $732,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $406.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.74 and a 200-day moving average of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

