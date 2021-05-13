Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.48% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.