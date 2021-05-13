Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,312 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

