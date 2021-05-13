Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,205 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,638.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

