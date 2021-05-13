Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

