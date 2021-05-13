Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

