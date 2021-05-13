Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 231.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 483,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

