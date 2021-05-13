Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,077 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,807,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.51. 25,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,511. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

