Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000. Global X Clean Tech ETF comprises 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 2.80% of Global X Clean Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.