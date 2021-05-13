Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 19,626 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

