Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 5,408 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. 6,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,662. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $137.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.