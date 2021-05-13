Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.39. 420,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.74 and a 200 day moving average of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

