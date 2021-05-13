Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average is $226.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,087 shares of company stock worth $9,235,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

