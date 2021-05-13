Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 1,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.04. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

