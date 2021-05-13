Krios (GIG) Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00137502 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.63 or 0.04081462 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

