Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.88 ($96.32).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.57. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.13.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.