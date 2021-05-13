Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 196,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,013. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

