Kuai Token Price Hits $0.13 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $34.69 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01121215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00115516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.28 or 0.10250584 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,354,884 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.