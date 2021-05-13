Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 919,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,440. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other Kubient news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

