Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,821. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.