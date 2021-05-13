Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.