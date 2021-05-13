Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE CR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
