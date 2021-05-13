Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $944.77 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Kusama has a market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $944.77 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $494.03 or 0.00994185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00605680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00236183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.39 or 0.01260556 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00034860 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

