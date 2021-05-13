L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

NYSE LB opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

