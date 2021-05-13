Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $557.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $240.34 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.