Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 3,210 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

