Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in The Southern by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,228 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 37.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.42. 69,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

