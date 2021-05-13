Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $27.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,266.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,963.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

