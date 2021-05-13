Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 202,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

WFC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 391,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,201,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

