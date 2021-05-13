Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.78. The stock had a trading volume of 104,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

