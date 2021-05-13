Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.31. 20,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

