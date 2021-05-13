LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 170,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 171,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDHAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $4,048,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $7,590,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

