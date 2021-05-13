Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 143,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.44% of Lear worth $232,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $179.20 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.77.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.