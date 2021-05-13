LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.02.

LX opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 17.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

